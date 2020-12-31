The best part is that no matter your routine, you can feel good about how you are supporting your skin and body. Collagen supplements have been shown to help the body in a variety of ways, from enhancing natural collagen and elastin production, helping the gut, supporting joints and muscles, and managing digestion.*

So if 2021 is the year you’ve decided to add in a special spoonful of skin-supporting supplements? Well, we rounded up several ways our favorite experts love taking theirs—from easy daily recipes to special occasion cocktails or sweets.