I like to think of a doshic constitution as similar to a natal birth chart you'd receive in an astrology reading.

It is a unique makeup of all three of the Dosha types—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—given as a percentage (or pie chart) that reflects the energies and qualities that make up who you are as a person.

These energies are expressed through your physical structure, physiology, and personality. They do not change.

For example, an Ayurvedic counselor could assess you as 56% Vata, 28% Kapha, and 16% Pitta. This means Vata is dominant in your nature. You've noticed many of the Vata qualities and energies present within you for the majority of your life. You still have Pitta and Kapha energies, but they are less dominant in your nature.

This percentage and the way it is expressed is completely unique to you. Even if someone else has the exact same percentage breakdown, the way that the doshas present themselves through that person will look different than the way they present themselves through you.

When you take a dosha quiz online, you're likely identifying your dominant dosha type. When you work with an Ayurvedic counselor, however, you are usually working to balance your doshic imbalance.