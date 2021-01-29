 Skip to content

3 All-Natural, DIY Recipes For Beautiful Red Lipstick

Sasha Brown
Written by Sasha Brown
Sasha Brown is a well-being writer and certified herbalist. Her work has appeared in Thrive Global, Vox Nature, and more.
Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on January 29, 2021

Wearing lipstick can make a woman feel bold, smart, sexy, and powerful. When you walk into a store, you'll find every shade of the rainbow and then some—but you may also find a few unwanted ingredients in them too, especially if you are one to stick to clean and natural products. Of course, clean and natural lipsticks are widely lauded as being just as good as their traditional counterparts—so you can always opt for those if you so choose. But there's something so delightfully fun about opting for a home-made version. Not to mention rewarding: How good does it feel to get a compliment on a bold lip only to share that you're the creator?

But back to the fun part: getting into the kitchen and making your own lipstick is like the adult version of arts-and-crafts class, but now you're making your own custom-blended lip shades.

Here, three versions to try.

Basic Natural Lipstick Recipe

You'll love this one — it's the most basic recipe and you can alter it any way you want to achieve your desired color and intensity.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon shea butter or cocoa butter
  • 1 teaspoon beeswax pastilles
  • 1 drop essential oil of choice for scent
  • 1 drop red food coloring for a red hue
  • ¼ teaspoon organic cocoa powder/cinnamon/turmeric for a brown hue

Preparation

  1. Melt the beeswax, shea or cocoa butter and coconut oil in a glass jar with no lid by placing the jar in a small pot of simmering water.
  2. When the mixture has melted completely, take the jar off the heat and add any combination of the color and scent ingredients. Mix well.
  3. Use a dropper to carefully transfer the mixture to a glass container (it'll expand a bit as it cools so don't fill it all the way to the top). Store in a cool, dry place.
Red Beet-Based Lipstick

Another way to get a natural, intense red color is to use beetroot.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon sunflower oil
  • Dried beet root, finely grated
  • 1 tablespoon beeswax

Preparation

  1. Melt the sunflower oil and beeswax in a double boiler or in the microwave.
  2. Slowly add the beet root until you've achieved the color you want. Stir constantly.
  3. Transfer to a clean glass container and allow the mixture to cool.

All-Natural Lip Balm

For those days you don't want to wear any lip color but still want a way to moisturize your lips, this all-natural lip balm is the way to go.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon beeswax beads
  • 3 teaspoons sweet almond or olive oil
  • Up to ⅛ of a teaspoon essential oil (cinnamon, peppermint, or lavender)

Preparation

  1. Melt wax and oil together over low heat while stirring gently.
  2. Remove the mixture from heat and allow to cool for several minutes.
  3. Add the essential oil and mix well.
  4. Pour the mixture into clean containers and let cool completely.
