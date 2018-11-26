The facial was booked for an hour, and the dermalinfusion itself lasted 30 minutes. Not one square centimeter of real estate was spared. Using the wand, she started with the larger less sensitive areas of my face like the chin, cheeks, forehead, and neck. After adjusting the crystals to a more sensitive setting, she followed the contours of my nose, the eye area, and even traced over my lips. It didn't hurt or sting at all. In fact, the only mildly unpleasant sensations during treatment were the sound of the machine (it was loud but almost soothing in a white noise way) and the feeling of serum dripping down my face, which happens all the time, according to my esthetician.

She asked me if I was claustrophobic. I shook my head, and she proceeded to drape a thin sheath of gauze over my entire face, eyes, nose, lips included. On top of that, she put a beautiful hydrating, calming rose mask that stayed on for about 10 minutes. I wish she stayed in the room during that time, but I think she was alone manning the front desk too, so she didn't. Once the mask gelled, she came in, used towels to remove the remnants, and proceeded to do a facial massage with serum and moisturizer. It felt wonderful.