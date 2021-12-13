3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore

When choosing a collagen supplement, there’s quite a checklist to inspect before nailing down your perfect formula. There’s the source, excipients (or “other” ingredients), as well as some personal factors to keep in mind while you browse: Age, sex, weight, activity level, and lifestyle habits can all play a role.

Needless to say, everyone has a unique set of collagen criteria. However, there are some universal red flags to look out for on your search; these signs below can help you weed out some less than stellar formulas.