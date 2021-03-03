This year’s clean beauty trends from Whole Foods Market portray an overarching theme: simplicity. We don’t need to tell you that the pandemic has dramatically altered our beauty routines, with many pumping the brakes on their regimens, editing down steps to what’s truly considered essential.

And in 2021? The global retailer bets we’ll continue to streamline our beauty regimens, seeking out the brands that do more, with less: from multitasking balms, to upcycled formulas, to the ingredients that battle maskne (and fast!), here are the trends to watch.