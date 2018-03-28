With so many gym and studio workouts to choose from, how do you know which type is right for you? I am a firm believer that there is no “one size fits all”, and that some people need more challenging workouts while others can benefit from some more restorative types of exercise.

If you’re someone who needs more intensity however, circuit training workouts can be a great option for you. Whether you’ve heard about this type of training before, or are new brand new to the concept, consider the following as your master circuit training workout guide: