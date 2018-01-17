Super-Successful People On How Much Sleep They Actually Get A Night

For Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, the sleep epiphany came later in life. "When I became a mother, I realized how important sleep was to my children when they were babies, or they were little, and as they were growing up. If they missed a nap, if they didn’t get a good night’s sleep, everything was harder. And I realized that even though I was an adult, I’m the same way! When I get a good night’s sleep, whatever the challenges are, I can keep it in check and handle it," she wrote on Thrive Global. Now, she gets seven to eight hours a night and encourages bosses everywhere to make their employees' rest a priority. "We have to acknowledge that not everyone can get the sleep they need. So many people out there, so many single mothers and others, work multiple jobs, and we don't have the safety net we need for people to make sure that they can take care of their own health, and that we help take care of them."

