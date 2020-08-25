14 Celebrities On Their Favorite Green Beauty Routines

18 Celebrities On Their Favorite Green Beauty Routines
Celebs, just like us! Well, at least those of us who adhere to a natural-leaning, clean beauty routine. And while we can find beauty inspiration anywhere, sometimes it's fun to look to our favorite stars to get some tips and tricks. After all, celebrities do tend to get the highest-end facials, work with famous makeup artists, and have their hair tended to by top professionals; so they may have an insight or two worth gleaning.
Here, some of our favorites.
Cardi B.
Recently the rapper took to her Instagram grid to share her 4-ingredient DIY mask, in which she uses ripe avocado, two eggs, a spoonful of mayonnaise, and a heaping spoonful of castor oil. "My hair didn't pass my shoulder. With discipline it's like this today. [Plus] it will make detangling easier when [the] hair is wet with conditioner," she explains.—mindbodygreen
Alicia Keys
"I didn't always have good skin. Now I'm always looking for something to calm it all down. Everybody's different. You have to keep trying to find what's good for you. Sometimes it takes a minute," she shared before breaking down her favorite all-natural DIY aloe vera mask.—mindbodygreen
Karamo Brown
"You always need an SPF, whether you have melanin in your skin or you don't. MNTL's SPF works with a moisturizer and it's clear, which is really amazing. It won't get in your beard or hair, so you can run it all over your face and scalp and don't have to worry about a white residue or smelling like coconut oil as you walk into a meeting."—mindbodygreen
Laura Dern
"I was lucky to be raised with a consideration of my body and the earth. My mother [actress Diane Ladd] and grandmother were aware of what was coming from the land, how it was being treated, how we were treating it, and how it was treating our bodies. Not only do I have sensitive skin, but if it's too complicated, I get overwhelmed and just don't do anything. It's like going to the gym. If I'm going all the time, I need to shake it up. I really stick to that idea for how I take care of my body in general"—mindbodygreen
Liv Tyler
"I think that exfoliation is the key to beautiful skin, I really do ... [it makes] you glow and gets your blood flowing … Your skin is your biggest organ ... I take a couple of baths a week where I use a whole box of epsom salts and either a bottle of hydrogen peroxide or a packet of baking soda ... It makes you sweat all of the toxins out and all of the bad stuff. I learned about it from a hippie-natural-amazing pediatrician, actually, for when kids get sick." — Into the Gloss
Shailene Woodley
"I love a natural way to heal. You can do something called ‘oil pulling’ where you swish coconut or sesame oil in your mouth when you wake up and spit it out. It’s amazing! It really makes your teeth whiter ... On my skin, I keep everything very natural, too. I use Sea Buckthorn from Living Libations to take my makeup off at night and to moisturize my face. [The company uses] the highest-integrity products that I have ever found. Everything is next-level, beyond pure. They source essential oils and all of their ingredients from small farmers who are treated well." — Into the Gloss
Cameron Diaz
"So often we look in the mirror and loathe what we see, but we should remember that the most important thing is to love what you are and be honest about who you are. Make time to stand in front of the mirror and identify all the different beautiful parts of your body that you love … The more you love your body and give it attention, the more connected you will be with it." — The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body
Miranda Kerr
On her organic skin care line, KORA: "A [study] found that the average woman can apply more than 200 chemicals a day to her skin by using her skin-care and hygiene products alone ... I searched for years to find products that were free of harmful chemicals but also delivered results. When I was unable to find anything on the market that delivered what I was looking for — for my skin care — I decided to create my own range." — Vanity Fair
Rosario Dawson
On her favorite natural self-care products: "[My friend] started a product line called Tara Smith. It's paraben-free and she said it's tested on film stars, not animals. The line is eco conscious and works really well ... I also have a friend that does a beauty line called Sibu. They take seabuckthorn berries from the Himalayas and use them in their products. They have a facial and body cream, oil, liquid supplement and detox treatment. It's all so fit and delicious and very, very natural." — CurlyNikki
Jessica Alba
On her makeup line, Honest Beauty: "I've been getting my makeup done professionally since I was 12. I've never found a brand that could create that glowing look and flawless finish we all want from beauty products with ingredients that were effective and safe. So I had to create it." — Elle
Josie Maran
On her beauty line, Josie Maran Cosmetics: "I grew up very conscious of chemicals because my mom is very sensitive to them. And then when I got pregnant, I really started paying attention and researching what I was putting in and on my body and just realized that there were no luxurious, high-performing beauty products that weren't filled with chemicals. So, I decided to figure out a way to do it." — Refinery29
Gisele Bündchen
On her skin care line, Sejaa: “What is the first thing you see every morning? Your face! What do you put every day on your face? Cream! I have made the simplest, purest cream—an everyday cream—but it comes with an affirmation ... When I was a teenager, I had pimples—oh, God, every time someone looked at my face I thought they were looking at my pimples. I put mud on my face to dry them out, and it worked." — Vogue
Gwyneth Paltrow
On her organic skin care line, Goop by Juice Beauty: "Women should have the right to use beauty products that aren’t harmful in any way. But they must also work in front of the camera and on the red carpet ... If you are committed to clean beauty, it can be done. It’s expensive and time consuming and a pain in the ass, but it can be done." — W Magazine
Alicia Silverstone
"Everything in my routine matters. I try to be as pure and organic as I can every day, but if there's something you can't avoid or if you accidentally slip up, you can't go beating yourself up about it," she said. "Being green is about being a better you — it shouldn't be shoving anything down anyone's throat." — Allure
Angela Lindvall
“I take a holistic approach to beauty. I believe a woman’s inner radiance is what makes her shine on the outside. Beauty is a result of how we think, feel and treat our bodies so it is important to care for ourselves with love and kindness. Eating a diet of whole foods is crucial to keeping a healthy inner environment ... Of course, the products we use have an impact as well. I believe in non-toxic products for our skin." — StyleCaster
Natalie Portman
On the gut-skin connection: "Diet is a big part of it. I'm vegan, and I drink a lot of water. If I have dairy, I break out immediately."
On her favorite moisturizer: "[Pai is] this organic British brand makes great moisturizers. They're really clean and free of all the bad chemicals — plus, they smell fantastic." — InStyle
Kourtney Kardashian
"Since we started putting together our makeup collection, Kardashian Beauty, I’ve been extra invested in our list of no-no ingredients. It’s an ingredients black list that we don’t allow into the products — no parabens, no sulfates. Being a mom, I have become really invested in that ... It’s hard to do at a mass level, selling with CVS, Ulta, and other stores, but for me, that’s the most important thing." — Into the Gloss
Jennifer Aniston
On aging: "I think if you take care of your skin and you eat well, I think aging is amazing because you gain wisdom for every year lived."
On DIY beauty: "I have whipped up an avocado mask with egg whites." — Marie Claire UK