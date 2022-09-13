 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
These Are The Fruits & Veggies With The Most Vitamins, According To Research

These Are The Fruits & Veggies With The Most Vitamins, According To Research

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
various types of green vegetables

Image by Claudia Totir / Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 13, 2022 — 19:01 PM

Quick! What's the most nutrient-dense produce you can buy? You might have immediately selected an item from the infamous "Clean 15" list or rattled off a bunch of fruits and veggies in no specific order. Honestly, we don't love the idea of ranking plants—filling your plate with a variety of fresh fruits and veggies will always be a cornerstone of good nutrition, no matter what kind you choose—but the CDC did study which staples truly earn "powerhouse" status.  

"They looked at about 41 [items] and identified the top vegetables and fruits that had at least 10 percent or more of 17 different nutrients," functional medicine expert Amy Sapola, PharmD, Director of Farmacy at The Chef's Garden in Huron, Ohio, shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. Curious which produce makes the cut? Find your new favorite fruits and veggies below.

A list of powerhouse vegetables, according to the CDC. 

Again, the full list includes 41 fruits and vegetables (find it here!), so we decided to list a handful of picks you might find a bit more surprising:

  • Watercress
  • Chinese cabbage
  • Beet greens
  • Chicory
  • Leaf lettuce
  • Parsley
  • Romaine lettuce
  • Collard greens
  • Turnip greens
  • Mustard greens
  • Endive 
  • Chives
  • Dandelion greens
  • Strawberries
  • Tomatoes
  • Oranges 
  • Limes
  • Grapefruit

Lo and behold, watercress earns the No. 1 spot—according to the CDC, it has a nutrient density score of 100. (A perfect score!) Specifically, it boasts vitamin K, vitamin C, folate, and vitamin B9. Beet greens, on the other hand, are rich in vitamin A and vitamin C (earning a score of 87.08), so don't toss them! "If you look at beetroot versus beet greens, the greens—which we most often cut off and throw away—actually have more minerals than the roots themselves," Sapola says.

Sapola also considers Romaine's score of 63.48 quite surprising: "Romaine is shockingly high," she notes, as it ranks above items like collard and dandelion greens. I generally don't think of it as overly high [in nutrients].” And in terms of fruit, you might be wondering why items like strawberries and limes ranked high, while polyphenol-rich blueberries didn't even make the cut. "This list doesn't consider phytonutrients, so it's only looking at vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber," Sapola says. 

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
organic veggies+

On that note, plenty of other fruits and veggies brimming with phytonutrients might not have made this specific CDC list—that doesn't mean they aren't healthy! Eating more greens is always a great idea, regardless of their exact nutrient score, since each plant delivers a wonderfully unique array of macro-, micro-, and phytonutrients.

Another way to elevate your daily nutrition game? A high-quality greens powder, ideally ones that delivers a blend of organic vegetables (including leafy greens, root vegetables, and even sea veggies), organic berries, organic herbs, prebiotic fiber, and more.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

We repeat: Adding more plants to your plate is a major win in general, so please continue to buy any fruits and veggies that are accessible to you, even if they didn't make the CDC's powerhouse list. But if you'd like a resource to guide your grocery shopping habits, this list sheds light on a few underrated superstars. Consider this your sign to whip up some watercress.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
organic veggies+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These 6-Ingredient Grain & Dairy-Free Blueberry Scones Are Packed With Fiber

Merrell Readman
These 6-Ingredient Grain & Dairy-Free Blueberry Scones Are Packed With Fiber
Functional Food

Tired Of Your Go-To Breakfast? Try These 5 Nutrient-Dense Dishes From An RD

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Tired Of Your Go-To Breakfast? Try These 5 Nutrient-Dense Dishes From An RD
Beauty

3 Skin Care Habits Supermodel Miranda Kerr Does Every Day

Alexandra Engler
3 Skin Care Habits Supermodel Miranda Kerr Does Every Day
Integrative Health

The 6 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Support A Relaxed State & Evoke Calm*

Lindsay Boyers
The 6 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Support A Relaxed State & Evoke Calm*
Spirituality

I Spent Years Studying Psychic Mediums: 6 Myths About Them I No Longer Believe

Elizabeth Entin
I Spent Years Studying Psychic Mediums: 6 Myths About Them I No Longer Believe
Routines

8 Juicy Hip Stretches To Help Relieve All That Nasty Tension You've Been Storing

Kristine Thomason
8 Juicy Hip Stretches To Help Relieve All That Nasty Tension You've Been Storing
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

You're Not Reaping All The Benefits Of Ginger Unless You Take It In This Form

Sarah Regan
You're Not Reaping All The Benefits Of Ginger Unless You Take It In This Form
Home

Green Thumbs Agree: These Are The 15 Absolute Best Houseplants For Beginners

Emma Loewe
Green Thumbs Agree: These Are The 15 Absolute Best Houseplants For Beginners
Travel

Treat Yourself to a Well-Balanced Trip To Paris With These All-Star Recs

Emily Rekstis
Treat Yourself to a Well-Balanced Trip To Paris With These All-Star Recs
Beauty

Want Longer Hair? Here's What A Hair Stylist & Trichologist Recommends

Hannah Frye
Want Longer Hair? Here's What A Hair Stylist & Trichologist Recommends
Beauty

7 Ways To Prep Your Skin Now For Colder Temps, From A Naturopathic Doctor

Trevor Cates, N.D.
7 Ways To Prep Your Skin Now For Colder Temps, From A Naturopathic Doctor
Home

Reviewers Swear This One Product Helps Them Wind Down Every Evening

Hannah Frye
Reviewers Swear This One Product Helps Them Wind Down Every Evening
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cdc-powerhouse-list-of-vegetables
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!