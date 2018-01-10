This Tech-Free Checklist Will Nourish Your Soul (And Your Eyeballs)

Technology runs my life, and I mean that in the best way possible. I use it to keep my calendar, manage my finances, connect with co-workers around the globe, and send copious amounts of memes and GIFs to my kids (so they know I’m supercool). As a technology expert, I am constantly testing and writing about technology, and even my dog wears a fitness tracker.

Of course, too much tech is sometimes just too much, and I often feel the need to retreat from all that screen time. Eye strain can wreak havoc on my ability to focus, and Facebook depression is a real thing (I’m sorry, is everyone but me wearing a bikini in Ibiza right now?). I rarely play games on my phone (although according to this study, 63 percent of us did in 2016, and I’m sure that number is growing), but I do find myself endlessly scrolling the (terrible!) news…or Pinterest. Because cupcakes aren’t going to like themselves, people!

If you’re like me and being away from your computer for long periods of time isn’t really an option, you might want to plan more bite-size digital detoxes: an hour, an afternoon, a weekend day, when your mind, body, and spirit can focus on something other than inbox zero. It’s taken me a while to find the right path to balance in this area, but I have some go-to activities that keep me from succumbing to our culture’s latest and most legal addiction.

If you’re feeling a little out of whack, here are some tech-free activities that can help you rest, get well, recharge, and find your center: