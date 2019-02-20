Can You Get Addicted To Fiber Supplements? A Doctor Weighs In

Oftentimes people question whether taking fiber supplements can be problematic for your colon. And to that I would say that ideally, we should be getting fiber from our diet. Luckily, you can pretty easily achieve the recommended amount of plant-based fiber through veggies, fruit, and whole grains. When we are not able to achieve that, supplements can help. As we learned before, overdoing fiber supplements can cause diarrhea, and people often feel bloated and gassy when they first start out. Don't let this deter you from using fiber if you need more of it; my advice is to start out slowly and gradually increase your intake so your body can adjust.

So what about taking fiber supplements long term? It is possible that if you abuse fiber supplements, your body will become dependent on them. This can lead to you requiring them in order for your stools to move. When you use fiber supplements long term, your body gets used to having that additional source to help move your bowels, so oftentimes, when patients come off of fiber supplements, they tend to feel more constipated. Fiber supplements should be just that—a "supplement" to your diet, not a requirement for your bowels to move.

The take-home here is that fiber supplements should be used as needed when your diet has been off track, not as something you need to be taking daily. If you are constipated regularly and are requiring a fiber supplement long term, then I encourage seeking the help of a functional or integrative medicine doctor to do some additional testing and rule out celiac disease, food sensitivities, SIBO, and more.