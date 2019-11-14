The combination of caffeine and refined sugar seems to be even worse than either substance consumed alone. Several studies have found a strong association between this combination and depression. In one study published in Behavior Therapy, 21 women and 2 men responded to an advertisement requesting volunteers “who feel depressed and don’t know why, often feel tired even though they sleep a lot, are very moody, and generally seem to feel bad most of the time.”

After baseline psychological testing, the subjects were placed on a caffeine- and sugar-free diet for one week. The subjects who reported substantial improvement were then given either a capsule containing caffeine and a Kool-Aid drink sweetened with sugar, or a placebo capsule containing cellulose and a Kool-Aid drink sweetened with an artificial sweetener, for up to six days.

About 50% of the test subjects became depressed during the period where they were getting caffeine and sucrose. The reason? Researchers believe it's because caffeine worsens blood sugar control and when combined with sugar, causes blood sugar volatility that really stresses out the brain.