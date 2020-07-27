Like most matters of beauty, people need routines and care individual to them. We have different, unique traits, after all. Curls, kinks, and coils are the perfect example of this: Tending to textured hair requires products specifically formulated to hydrate, protect, and add definition to the strands.

The thing is, "mainstream" beauty brands and retailers have certainly not done an adequate job of providing a diverse set of offerings that get the job done. Thus, Black-owned and founded hair care brands have filled in the gaps, making high-quality, natural, and sensorially delightful products. Only recently have retailers, too, stepped up to showcase these offerings (Sephora signed the 15% pledge and Target now has a “Black-owned and -founded” badge on the site.)

For those with texture looking for a new brand to test out, check out this list. We’ve highlighted the top sellers and fan favorite products, but there’s plenty of other offerings from the brands as well.