12 Black-Owned Hair Care Products For Curls, Kinks & Coils
Like most matters of beauty, people need routines and care individual to them. We have different, unique traits, after all. Curls, kinks, and coils are the perfect example of this: Tending to textured hair requires products specifically formulated to hydrate, protect, and add definition to the strands.
The thing is, "mainstream" beauty brands and retailers have certainly not done an adequate job of providing a diverse set of offerings that get the job done. Thus, Black-owned and founded hair care brands have filled in the gaps, making high-quality, natural, and sensorially delightful products. Only recently have retailers, too, stepped up to showcase these offerings (Sephora signed the 15% pledge and Target now has a “Black-owned and -founded” badge on the site.)
For those with texture looking for a new brand to test out, check out this list. We’ve highlighted the top sellers and fan favorite products, but there’s plenty of other offerings from the brands as well.
Mielle Organics Detangling Co-Wash
Co-washing is a game-changer for many curly haired women: It doesn’t use traditional shampoos that can strip the hair of natural oils or cause physical wear and tear. Instead, you use a conditioner (the “co-” in co-wash) that cleans the scalp and keeps the rest hydrated. Mielle Organics makes one with a blend of organic oils.
Detangling Co-Wash, Mielle Organics ($11.99)
Nuele Hair Serum
A 5-ingredient, lightweight hair oil, this multitasker does it all: It acts as a dry end mender, heat protectant, scalp stimulator, and all over hydrator. The blend is made with jojoba, moringa, argan, rosemary oils, and clary sage.
Hair Serum, Nuele ($24)
Miss Jessie’s Original Pillow Soft Curls
Curl creams are the cornerstone of any curly girl’s styling routine, as they help seal in moisture, protect the hair with nurturing ingredients, and help your springs hold hape. Everyone has different needs for these, of course, as some prefer a stronger hold and others need more movement. Co-founded by an mbg-favorite source, Miko Branch, Miss Jessie’s has a plethora of options no matter your hair type.
Original Pillow Soft Curls, Miss Jessie’s ($22)
Adwoa Beauty Baomint Protect + Shine Oil Blend
This new-to Clean At Sephora brand focuses on scalp care (the scalp, after all, is just an extension of your skin—and should be treated as such). You can apply this target oil blend a few different ways: Directly on the scalp before a massage, combine it with their deep conditioner for an additional moisture surge, coat the hair to seal in moisture, or as a beard oil.
Baomint Protect + Shine Oil Blend, Adwoa Beauty ($20)
Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Leave-In Cream
This collection from Carol’s Daughter is focused on castor oil, a classic oil with a long history of use for many communities. Leave-in conditioners are a great option for extra dry strands to hydrate hair post shower, trapping moisture and adding shine.
Goddess Strength Leave-In Cream, Carol’s Daughter ($11.99)
ALAFFIA Curl Defining Gel
This no-crunch, high-hold gel is made with fair trade coconut oil, aloe vera and extracts of yarrow, comfrey, and arnica. (It’s perfect for finger styling, twist-outs and braids.) The brand, which covers skin care to body care to hair, uses innovative formulas with classic ingredients.
Curl Defining Gel, ALAFFIA ($12.99)
Briogeo Hair B. Well Organic Cold Pressed 100% Castor Oil
Sometimes the best products are the classics. This is made with fair trade organic castor oil, which is rich in vitamin E, fatty acids, and has significant humectant properties, to promote healthy hair from root to tip. As far as the brand goes, they are a beloved clean hair care brand known for innovative formulas and products.
B. Well Organic Cold Pressed 100% Castor Oil, Briogeo Hair ($26)
Sunday 2 Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Between wash days, especially if you are wearing protective styles, experts recommend finding ways to clean your scalp to make sure you are lifting off buildup, oils, and dirt—without stripping hair of the oh-so-important moisture. This spray uses apple cider vinegar and micellar water to do just that.
Root Refresh Micellar Rinse, Sunday 2 Sunday ($31)
Naturalicious Natural Hair Divine Shine Moisture Lock & Frizz Fighter
Hot oil treatments have a long history for many cultures. They are used as the heat from the oil opens up the cuticle, allowing the oil’s nutrients to penetrate deeper into the shaft. This bottle makes it easy: Simply heat it up in hot water, apply it from scalp to tip for 30 minutes, and then rinse with a shampoo and conditioner.
Divine Shine Moisture Lock & Frizz Fighter, Naturalicious Natural Hair ($36)
Hair Rules Kinky Curling Cream
Specifically formulated to stretch and define tightly wound strands, while eliminating shrinkage, frizz, and the need for chemical or thermal manipulation. It’s also packed with good-for-hair ingredients like hydrolyzed wheat proteins, honey, olive oil, and herbs.
Kinky Curling Cream, Hair Rules ($31.99)
Vernon Francois Dazzling Spritz Shine Spray
Founded by the eponymous celebrity hair stylist, Vernon Francois, this line is founded on the idea of curls made easy. (It even has little symbols and codes on the front so you can easily identify what products work best for what curl batter, be it wavy, curl, or kinky). This option is all fun: Spritz it on as your last step for some sparkle.
Dazzling Spritz Shine Spray, Vernon Francois ($14)
Alikay Naturals Essential 17 Hair Growth Oil
A scalp treatment to promote growth, stimulate the hair follicle, hydrate the scalp, and limit dandruff and flakes? Not too good to be true. This contains natural and organic ingredients suitable for all hair types.
Essential 17 Hair Growth Oil, Alikay Naturals ($18.49)
