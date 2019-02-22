A Natural Bath Soak For Every Budget, Because Winter

In the northern hemisphere, the tail end of winter has finally arrived. March 20, the official vernal equinox of 2019, is just shy of a month away, but it always seems to take much longer for true spring to arrive. Cloudy skies, gray landscapes, and chilly temps linger for what feels like an eternity, but it's simply a signal from the Earth. Even though we're ready for the clarifying and buoyant energy of the warm season, why not take this cue from Mother Nature to rest and fully charge up?

We're doing that the best way we know how—with a good, steamy bath. While hot water alone does a body good, these products uplevel the experience with skin and soul-soothing therapeutics, from salts to seaweeds and essential oils. Remember to drink lots of water whenever you're taking baths and to talk to your doctor about whether it's safe for you to use bath salts (yes, even the benign "bath salts" have some contraindications!). Happy soaking: