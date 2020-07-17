A shower can be a therapeutic thing. It offers a moment of pause, reflection, and, one hopes, nourishment for the skin. The last point, however, isn’t always the case. In fact, some shower habits can be downright dangerous for the skin. For one, too hot of temperatures can strip the skin’s natural lipid barrier. Then, not moisturizing after can also cause your skin to dehydrate. Finally, there are the soaps themselves: not only do you want to find one with gentle cleansing agents, but you also want to find some that are buffered with hydrating emollients and actives.

If this sounds like a lot of work for a shower, don’t worry, we did the research for you. Here, our favorite moisturizing body washes for soft, supple skin all over.