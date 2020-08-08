mindbodygreen

The 11 Best Foundations For Oily Skin — With Clean, Natural Formulas

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
August 8, 2020 — 14:15 PM

You likely make a lot of skin care decisions based on your skin type. Dry and flaky skin? Reach for a thick cream topped with an oil. Acne-prone and inflamed? Calm things down and control the sebum. Sensitive? Keep things basic so as not to introduce irritants.

The same should go for your makeup—well, more specifically, your foundation. Those with chronically dehydrated skin will likely reach for a moisturizer-and-coverup hybrid. And those with oily skin usually will want to accomplish three things at once: Be light enough not to clog the pores, mattify any excessive shine, and add in sebum-balancing ingredients. Does that sound like a lot to look for? Don't worry; we did the work for you. 

Here are our 11 favorite clean, natural foundations made for those with oily skin in mind. 

Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

The genius in this foundation is the encapsulated microspheres of powder in a water-based formula. Translation: It goes on like a liquid, but the finish has a soft-focus matte veil, akin to a thin layer of powder. This can not only help absorb oil but can help blur enlarged pores. 

Blur Liquid Matte Foundation, Milk Makeup ($40)

milk makeup foundation
mindbodygreen

Range Beauty True Intentions Hydrating Foundation

We just adore the host of botanicals in this blend; we almost don't know where to begin. But, alas, let's dive in: The calendula and cornflower extracts are deeply soothing as well as antimicrobial to tend to blemishes; the chamomile tempers inflammation; the kaolin clay absorbs oil. Brilliant, no?

True Intentions Hydrating Foundation, Range Beauty ($21)  

range beauty foundation
mindbodygreen

LAWLESS Woke Up Like This Flawless Finish Foundation

Some with oily-prone skin also want a full-coverage option. However, full coverage can often go hand-in-hand with comedogenic issues (or pore-clogging). This buildable foundation will provide you with the coverage you want without ingredients that can shimmy into pores and trigger acne. 

Woke Up Like This Flawless Finish Foundation, LAWLESS ($46) 

lawless woke up like this foundation
mindbodygreen

Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation

You might've heard of micellar water in skin care (you know, as a face wash or toner). You may have even seen it used in hair care (it can be an ingredient in rinseless shampoos or the like). But in makeup? Well, here it takes on a whole new role. The micelles act as a cushioning agent in the foundation, smoothing out the skin. This also comes loaded with antioxidants to improve your skin's natural complexion.

Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation, Bite Beauty ($39.50)

bite beauty
mindbodygreen

CoverFX Pressed Mineral Foundation

For pressed powder compact foundation fans out there, there's no better option to turn to than this fan favorite. The talc-free powder is practically weightless on the skin, providing a velvety finish that you can reapply as the day goes on (in case you regularly get that midday shine). 

Pressed Mineral Foundation, CoverFX ($38)

coverfx pressed foundation
mindbodygreen

BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Skin Clearing Loose Powder Foundation

Now, if you prefer loose powder—we all have our texture preferences, after all—BareMinerals has you covered (wink, wink). This comes infused with salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid that is able to dissolve excess oil on the skin. Don't worry; it's not too drying; however: just enough to tend to any blemishes while also soothing inflammation.  

Blemish Rescue Skin Clearing Loose Powder Foundation, BareMinerals ($29)

bareminerals rescue powder
mindbodygreen

Mented Skin Silk Loose Setting Powder

Sometimes, you don't necessarily need to apply a proper foundation. You're just looking for a bit of setting powder to keep skin looking dewy, not oil-slick. This is non-caky as well as contains vitamin C to give your complexion a luminous boost. 

Skin Silk Loose Setting Powder, Mented ($25)

mented skin loose powder foundation
mindbodygreen

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer

We love a hybrid product here. And this combines all of our favorite benefits. It color-corrects with its clean pigments; fights free radical damage with vitamin C; comes with a physical sunscreen of SPF 30; and primes, hydrates, and cushions skin with its botanical oils and extracts. 

CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer, Honest Beauty ($21.99)

honest beauty
mindbodygreen

Vapour Beauty Soft Focus Foundation

Because this brand was founded by makeup artists, you know the formulas are going to be made for makeup lovers. This is their medium coverage option and provides a light wash of pigment without going overboard. Perfect for those who want their skin to peek through. 

Soft Focus Foundation, Vapour Beauty ($43)

vapour beauty foundation
mindbodygreen

Luv + Co Melanin Match Mineral Foundation

A truly clean, simple formula: In this foundation you'll find only five ingredients, including zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and silica. Minimalists, meet your mineral powder. And because it's a loose powder, the coverage can go from an ultralight dusting to full face.

Melanin Match Mineral Foundation, Luv + Co ($32)  

Luv+Co
mindbodygreen

Exa High Fidelity Foundation

This new brand comes in 43 luxe shades—making it easier than ever to find something that will work for you. We also love the nutrient-rich formula: It comes with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and algae, all designed to improve your skin barrier function (something people with oily skin need to pay attention to). 

High Fidelity Foundation, Exa ($38)

exa high fidelity
mindbodygreen

