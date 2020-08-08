You likely make a lot of skin care decisions based on your skin type. Dry and flaky skin? Reach for a thick cream topped with an oil. Acne-prone and inflamed? Calm things down and control the sebum. Sensitive? Keep things basic so as not to introduce irritants.

The same should go for your makeup—well, more specifically, your foundation. Those with chronically dehydrated skin will likely reach for a moisturizer-and-coverup hybrid. And those with oily skin usually will want to accomplish three things at once: Be light enough not to clog the pores, mattify any excessive shine, and add in sebum-balancing ingredients. Does that sound like a lot to look for? Don't worry; we did the work for you.

Here are our 11 favorite clean, natural foundations made for those with oily skin in mind.