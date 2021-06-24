mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
3 Beauty Habits Harming Your Skin, According To A Behavioral Scientist

3 Beauty Habits Harming Your Skin, According To A Behavioral Scientist

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
I'm A Behavioral Scientist & These 3 Beauty Habits Are Harming Your Skin

Image by Mango Street Lab / Stocksy

June 24, 2021 — 13:24 PM

Your skin is equal parts delicate and resilient. Resilient in the fact that it is constantly repairing and healing itself. Delicate in the fact that it is bombarded with internal and external aggressors daily and thus is highly susceptible to damage. And when we think of skin agitators, perhaps we think of normal talking points: UV damage, pollution, allergens, stress, and so on. But perhaps one of the main sources of user behavior. Yes, you may be doing quite a bit of harm to your precious skin.

Now, people come to skin care with the best of intentions. No one (or I hope no one) turns to skin care routines with the intent to harm their face. But in many cases, we end up doing so because we don't know how to properly use a product, tool, or treatment; we do too much overall; we opt for ingredients that aren't suited to our unique skin needs or types; or we simply make mistakes in our overall routine, not knowing they are faux pas. 

Recently I was chatting with behavioral scientist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, about skin care habits gone wrong (listen for yourself in our recent episode of mbg's beauty podcast Clean Beauty School!). Neo specializes in helping type-A individuals, and her work is all about encouraging people to move past their perfectionist hang-ups that might be unknowingly holding them back. And honestly, many skin care enthusiasts often fall in this category—at least as far as their skin care goals are concerned. 

Here, she shared some of the mistakes many of us make that, again, are born of good intentions but just happen to set us back in the long term: 

1. Not being specific in intentions and goals. 

Neo says that many people fall into the trap of wanting broad, overarching perfectionism: They want poreless skin, no wrinkles, and an airbrushed tone. But wanting too much with such unreachable standards (a classic type-A fixation) actually stops you from making smart, reasonable, and informed skin care choices. "You need to get specific," she says. "You can't identify exactly what you need to do if you don't know what you want."

Once you identify your actual concerns—like sun spots on your cheeks, breakouts on your chin, dry patches around your nose—you're actually able to find ingredients and products that treat them. Here's a trick from Neo on how to find your ideal skin care routine.

Advertisement

2. Not setting boundaries. 

When we're constantly bombarded with other people's standards of beauty, we may lose sight of our own. This can only set us up for failure—as it shifts our own priorities and makes us lose sight of what's important to us, says Neo. Take the time to outline what your own goals are, and then stick to them by setting boundaries. 

"We need to ask ourselves, what are we constantly being exposed to through the media, social media, or our friends?" she says. If you're only seeing influencers with filters and Photoshop, if you only consume content that's highly curated or the people around you alter their appearance—that's going to change your perception of reality and perhaps encourage you to make choices you wouldn't otherwise want to.

Neo suggests that we take stock of all these influences in our lives and make adjustments as needed: Unfollow influencers on social media, stop using filters on your own photos, and stop consuming media that sets unrealistic expectations of beauty. Even in your personal life, Neo says you can be vocal about not wanting to discuss altering your appearance—and ask that people be respectful of your boundaries. "As an example, whenever I go to a dermatologist or esthetician, I tell them right away before they can even suggest it: I don't want Botox or filler, so we won't be discussing this today," she says. "When you set boundaries, you are telling people, directly or indirectly, that they can not influence you to have an unhealthy relationship with your skin or your looks." 

3. Only seeing the "bad stuff."

I don't think this will come as a surprise, but: We are much more likely to see faults in ourselves than we would others. According to Neo, this is actually a survival mechanism. "Looking for problems is a way to avert possible losses," she says. "We think to ourselves 'If I have acne, no one will like me, and I'll have fewer likes on my photos' so we are preempting that anxiety." Essentially, we think of these worst-case scenarios so that if it does come true, we won't feel as bad. But by doing this, we are holding ourselves back.

See, hyper-focusing on perceived faults—which may not even be there—can hurl us into routines that are unnecessary and potentially damaging. We talk about this quite often here: We are simply doing too much to our skin. And when you are constantly picking and prodding at your delicate epidermis, you're likely disrupting that barrier. 

The takeaway.

For our skin, the habits we keep are perhaps one of the most important tools we have to make sure our epidermis is strong and healthy. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Looking For A Barely There Lotion That Packs In Moisture? Try These

Jamie Schneider
Looking For A Barely There Lotion That Packs In Moisture? Try These
Beauty

Just In: Research Finds You May Be Able To Reverse Gray Hair

Jamie Schneider
Just In: Research Finds You May Be Able To Reverse Gray Hair
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Love

Worse Than Ghosting: How To Know If You've Been "Zombied" While Dating

Acamea Deadwiler, M.S.
Worse Than Ghosting: How To Know If You've Been "Zombied" While Dating
Integrative Health

Tired After A Meal? Here's Why + What To Do, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Jessica Timmons
Tired After A Meal? Here's Why + What To Do, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form Of This Powerhouse Antioxidant

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form Of This Powerhouse Antioxidant
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

It Still Hurts When Your Parents Get Divorced As An Adult: Here's How To Cope

Carol Hughes, Ph.D., LMFT
It Still Hurts When Your Parents Get Divorced As An Adult: Here's How To Cope
Women's Health

I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On In Your 50s

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On In Your 50s
Spirituality

What It Means If These 3 Symbols Keep Showing Up In Your Dreams

Anna-Karin Björklund, M.A.
What It Means If These 3 Symbols Keep Showing Up In Your Dreams
Parenting

This Surprising Low-Lift Trick Is The Key To Soothing Anxious Kids

Joseph Sarosy & Silke Rose West
This Surprising Low-Lift Trick Is The Key To Soothing Anxious Kids
Home

Find Out What It Feels Like To Sleep On A Cloud With These 6 Silk Sheets

Emma Loewe
Find Out What It Feels Like To Sleep On A Cloud With These 6 Silk Sheets
Food Trends

Try This Genius Hack For Removing An Avocado Pit (Without A Knife)

Eliza Sullivan
Try This Genius Hack For Removing An Avocado Pit (Without A Knife)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/beauty-habits-that-are-harming-your-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!