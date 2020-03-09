Whole Foods Drops Its 5 Beauty & Wellness Trends To Watch For In 2020

Whole Foods Market has once again unveiled their beauty and well-being predictions for this year—and we're here for it.

Last year's list predicted the rise of vegan cosmetics and microbiome-friendly beauty, just to name a couple. And given the accuracy of those picks, we had to check out what Whole Foods Market's global beauty buyers picked to be on the rise in 2020.

From blue light blockers to glycolic acid, here are the trends to watch for this year: