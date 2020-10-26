Ancient Ayurvedic Remedies For Acne, Rosacea, Eczema & Psoriasis

A core philosophy in Ayurveda is that a healthy inside is necessary for a healthy outside. The difference in the Ayurvedic approach (compared to traditional medical treatments) is in pacifying the internal aggravating factors while simultaneously addressing topical issues. Ayurveda, of course, has been around for a very long time; however, modern western research hasn't studied the teachings to confirm any benefit, yet.

Regardless, many of the princes—good nutrition, tempering inflammation, and approaching skin care from a holistic lens—are backed by studies, time and again.

With that in mind, here are some time-tested Ayurvedic practiced for dealing with three complex skin problems: rosacea, eczema, and adult acne.