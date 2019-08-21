The DIY aspect of stick and poke is what's concerning. Videos like this one, with more than 3 million views, give people an understanding of how to do stick and poke on their own—but it's a process that can go horribly wrong according to New York City holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman. M.D. "Unhygienic tattooing can lead to really bad infections with fungus, gram-negative bacteria, gram-positive bacteria, and organisms called atypical mycobacteria. Some of the latter require months of oral antibiotics and sometimes IV antibiotics," said Fishman, which is obviously something we want to avoid in the name of good gut health. To be sure, this can happen with a botched gun tattoo as well.

"My point is, you should take the same approach with a tattoo artist [as you would when choosing a doctor]. You want a professional who takes his or her work seriously and your safety seriously. You want someone who takes sterile conditions seriously. And don't be afraid to ask questions."

The other thing to note about all tattoos: ask about the ink. While there isn't a ton of research in this arena yet, we know from people sharing their personal stories about heavy-metal toxicity that getting too many tattoos in quick succession can be damaging to the body. It makes sense: an article in Scientific American discusses how most colored inks are made from heavy metals, "including lead, antimony, beryllium, chromium, cobalt nickel, and arsenic." Fishman pointed out that it's tough to say whether heavy metals can lead to long-term health problems but did mention that blood chelation, a treatment to get rid of heavy metals, is more common in the integrative medicine world now than ever before. One recent study showed that tattoos can actually change the way you sweat, leading to increased salt concentrations and decreased sweat on tattooed skin, which is proof of another impaired detoxification pathway.