A Very Chic Woodworker Shares Her Favorite Ways To Use Natural Materials At Home

To listen to Aleksandra Zee talk about wood is to pick up a new appreciation for a material that can be easy to overlook. The Oakland-based artist is known for her signature tables, headboards, and wall décor that celebrate natural woods in all their grain and glory.

"I loved the process of sourcing it, refining it, working with imperfections," she recalls of her early days working with wood while doing visual displays for Anthropologie. "It was like I was home when my hands touched that material." In the years since, Zee has shared her art through gallery displays, in-person workshops, commissioned pieces, and Instagram posts that'll make you wish you had stuck with that wood shop class from high school.

Her new book, The Way of the Woodshop, is an intro guide to woodworking for the chisel-uninitiated. It's also a celebration of creativity, making things with your hands, and pursuing projects that light you up. Here's what Zee had to say when we chatted with her about decorating with natural materials, choosing the right wood for your space, and following your passion—even if it means going against the grain.