7 Super Fit Women (Ages 66 to 97) Who Will Inspire You To Get Off Your Butt Now

This 92-year-old yogi shared her secrets to a lifetime of happiness with us earlier this year. Here are her words of wisdom on making your years count:

Your body is your best friend.

Love what you do and love yourself.

A regular, dedicated yoga practice is the key to a long and healthy life.

You might want to jot those down — at 92 years old, Sues certainly knows what she's talking about.

Photo courtesy of Cat Doran