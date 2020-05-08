mindbodygreen’s nr+ takes a different route: It starts with the cell. Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a newly discovered form of vitamin B3 that the body turns into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD is a very important coenzyme found in all living cells that drives cellular metabolism and helps our cells function at their best. It does so by keeping mitochondria, or the powerhouse of the cells, healthy and energetic. But like many good things, NAD+ starts to decline with age, which is why it’s important to keep supporting healthy levels with supplementation.* NR promotes healthy levels of NAD+, thereby naturally rejuvenating these cells.*

Another element people forget when they go about “rejuvenating skin,” is you need to protect the healthy, youthful cells—otherwise you’re just just going to be back at square one, perpetuating an endless cycle of damage and quick-fix rejuvenation. The best ways to protect skin cells are through supporting your skin barrier function, adaptogens, and antioxidants.

This supplement contains three additional activities that help keep your rejuvenated cells healthy.* First up there’s astaxanthin, an antioxidant that protects the skin’s collagen layer—the structural part of your skin that keeps skin from sagging—and has been shown to help reduce fine lines, age spots, and support skin hydration.* It also contains the powerful adaptogen rhodiola, which can help the skin manage oxidative stress.* Oxidative stress is a primary cause of premature aging, as it wreaks havoc on cells and damages DNA. Finally it contains phytoceramides to help support skin barrier function and further reduce wrinkles while significantly improving skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.*