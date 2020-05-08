mindbodygreen

Yes, It Is Possible To Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells Without Invasive Treatments — Here's How

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Young Asian Woman with Natural bright Skin

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

May 8, 2020

If you do quick online search for “rejuvenate skin” you’ll get a laundry list of in-office treatments, potential injectables, pricey facials, and so on. Spend enough time trying to find ways to “rejuvenate” your complexion and you may start to believe that it’s a task deemed impossible to do naturally. 

That’s just not the case. In fact, one of the smartest things you can do for your skin is to promote healthy rejuvenation internally at the cellular level. Allow us to explain.

How the right supplement can support skin cell rejuvenation. 

When you hear that a product or treatment “rejuvenates” your skin, most of the time what it’s actually doing is sloughing off the top layer of your skin (or outermost layer of dead skin cells), so that younger, plumper skin cells are visible. Or it is purposely irritating the epidermis to stimulate a wound-healing response in the body, so your skin cells are spurred into producing more collagen or elastin, thereby making the skin look plumper. Or, as in the case of neurotoxins, they relax muscles so your skin appears smoother from lack of movement.

But these aren’t the only ways to rejuvenate your appearance—nor are they necessarily the best pathways to achieve healthy skin long-term. 

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*

mindbodygreen’s nr+ takes a different route: It starts with the cell. Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a newly discovered form of vitamin B3 that the body turns into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD is a very important coenzyme found in all living cells that drives cellular metabolism and helps our cells function at their best. It does so by keeping mitochondria, or the powerhouse of the cells, healthy and energetic. But like many good things, NAD+ starts to decline with age, which is why it’s important to keep supporting healthy levels with supplementation.* NR promotes healthy levels of NAD+, thereby naturally rejuvenating these cells.* 

Another element people forget when they go about “rejuvenating skin,” is you need to protect the healthy, youthful cells—otherwise you’re just just going to be back at square one, perpetuating an endless cycle of damage and quick-fix rejuvenation. The best ways to protect skin cells are through supporting your skin barrier function, adaptogens, and antioxidants.

This supplement contains three additional activities that help keep your rejuvenated cells healthy.* First up there’s astaxanthin, an antioxidant that protects the skin’s collagen layer—the structural part of your skin that keeps skin from sagging—and has been shown to help reduce fine lines, age spots, and support skin hydration.* It also contains the powerful adaptogen rhodiola, which can help the skin manage oxidative stress.* Oxidative stress is a primary cause of premature aging, as it wreaks havoc on cells and damages DNA. Finally it contains phytoceramides to help support skin barrier function and further reduce wrinkles while significantly improving skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.* 

The take-away.

This is a great option for those who are looking for a natural approach that is about longevity. Not to mention, it’s easier (simply take the recommended dosage daily), and you can do it in your home. No appointment required. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

