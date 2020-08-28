When you hear that a product or treatment "rejuvenates" your skin, most of the time what it's actually doing is sloughing off the top layer of your skin (or outermost layer of dead skin cells) so that younger, plumper skin cells are visible. Or it is purposely irritating the epidermis to stimulate a wound-healing response in the body so your skin cells are spurred into producing more collagen or elastin, thereby making the skin look plumper. Or, as in the case of neurotoxins1 , they relax muscles so your skin appears smoother from lack of movement.