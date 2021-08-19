Summer Sizzling Your Hair? This Creamy Mask Promises Soft, Glass-Like Strands
Now, I'd be the first to declare that summer is not over (nope, no way), but as the season starts to draw to a close, it's the perfect opportunity to take stock of your strands: After all that UV exposure and pool time, you may be dealing with sizzled, straw-like tresses. To breathe some life back into your mane, might I suggest a nourishing hair mask?
Hair masks, whether you opt for market or DIY versions, help deliver moisture and nutrients back into the strands—think of a five-star meal paired with an ice-cold beverage for your parched hair. So if you've neglected your hair's needs for the better half of the summer (you've got things to do and people to see!), a hydrating mask can send some much-needed TLC to the strands.
Convinced yet? What if we told you that you could make your own concoction with just four simple ingredients? Ahead, NYC-based hairstylist Jenna Pitocco shares her go-to recipe for soft, luscious hair.
A creamy DIY hair mask for soft & moisturized hair.
"It's a lot of stuff that you can find in your kitchen," Pitocco says. Think avocado, which is rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats; coconut oil, a hair care wonder lauded for its conditioning properties; and honey, which has humectant abilities and can help your hair and scalp retain moisture.
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 to 2 dollops coconut oil
- ¼ cup coconut milk
- Few drizzles of honey
- Optional: 2 to 3 drops CBD oil (if you want to massage your hair mask into your scalp, some love this relaxing massage oil)
Directions:
- Place all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth.
- "Once blended, take the creamy mixture and comb it all through your hair," says Pitocco. You can either rake with your fingers or use a wide-toothed comb; just make sure you coat the hair from root to tip.
- Gather your hair into a clip or shower cap and let it sit for 30 minutes.
- Rinse thoroughly and follow with your usual shampoo routine.
The takeaway.
To coax summer-fried hair back to life, a hair mask can punch up the moisture and soften the strands. Pitocco's recipe is especially nutrient-rich, and you can easily whip it up whenever you want to give your hair some extra love.
