Now, I'd be the first to declare that summer is not over (nope, no way), but as the season starts to draw to a close, it's the perfect opportunity to take stock of your strands: After all that UV exposure and pool time, you may be dealing with sizzled, straw-like tresses. To breathe some life back into your mane, might I suggest a nourishing hair mask?

Hair masks, whether you opt for market or DIY versions, help deliver moisture and nutrients back into the strands—think of a five-star meal paired with an ice-cold beverage for your parched hair. So if you've neglected your hair's needs for the better half of the summer (you've got things to do and people to see!), a hydrating mask can send some much-needed TLC to the strands.

Convinced yet? What if we told you that you could make your own concoction with just four simple ingredients? Ahead, NYC-based hairstylist Jenna Pitocco shares her go-to recipe for soft, luscious hair.