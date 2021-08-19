mindbodygreen

Beauty
Summer Sizzling Your Hair? This Creamy Mask Promises Soft, Glass-Like Strands

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

August 19, 2021 — 1:24 AM

Now, I'd be the first to declare that summer is not over (nope, no way), but as the season starts to draw to a close, it's the perfect opportunity to take stock of your strands: After all that UV exposure and pool time, you may be dealing with sizzled, straw-like tresses. To breathe some life back into your mane, might I suggest a nourishing hair mask? 

Hair masks, whether you opt for market or DIY versions, help deliver moisture and nutrients back into the strands—think of a five-star meal paired with an ice-cold beverage for your parched hair. So if you've neglected your hair's needs for the better half of the summer (you've got things to do and people to see!), a hydrating mask can send some much-needed TLC to the strands. 

Convinced yet? What if we told you that you could make your own concoction with just four simple ingredients? Ahead, NYC-based hairstylist Jenna Pitocco shares her go-to recipe for soft, luscious hair. 

A creamy DIY hair mask for soft & moisturized hair.

"It's a lot of stuff that you can find in your kitchen," Pitocco says. Think avocado, which is rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats; coconut oil, a hair care wonder lauded for its conditioning properties; and honey, which has humectant abilities and can help your hair and scalp retain moisture

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 1 to 2 dollops coconut oil
  • ¼ cup coconut milk 
  • Few drizzles of honey
  • Optional: 2 to 3 drops CBD oil (if you want to massage your hair mask into your scalp, some love this relaxing massage oil)

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients into a blender and whir until smooth. 
  2. "Once blended, take the creamy mixture and comb it all through your hair," says Pitocco. You can either rake with your fingers or use a wide-toothed comb; just make sure you coat the hair from root to tip. 
  3. Gather your hair into a clip or shower cap and let it sit for 30 minutes. 
  4. Rinse thoroughly and follow with your usual shampoo routine. 

The takeaway. 

To coax summer-fried hair back to life, a hair mask can punch up the moisture and soften the strands. Pitocco's recipe is especially nutrient-rich, and you can easily whip it up whenever you want to give your hair some extra love.

