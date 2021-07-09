A concealer hack that helps you land the perfect liner.

Have a zit you'd like to cover up quickly? Want to blur fine lines or make your eyes appear wide-awake? A trusty concealer can do it all, it seems, with a few strategic sweeps. It’s a little mind-boggling something as simple as a doe-foot wand or pot of cream could carry so much fanfare—and yet, if you spend around five minutes scrolling through TikTok, chances are you'll come across a famed concealer hack that promises to elevate your face beat (well, depending on your algorithm).