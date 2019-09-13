When you're a child, you imagine that when you've grown up, you'll know what you're doing and will understand how life works. I think these expectations filter into our beliefs that as adults we should have everything sorted and never feel self-doubt. This idea that we should be competent and capable at all times can pose another problem.

When you think of all the different roles you fulfill—worker, parent, sibling, friend—it can be difficult to keep them in balance. You may have a senior role in your company but can't keep up with the admin from your children's school. You may be the chairperson of a local charity but neglect to check in with your elderly parents. This can make you question whether you really are what others see. When you feel that you're barely staying on top of everything, you can't help think that if people really knew you, they'd have a very different view.

This ignores the fact that it's normal to act differently in different situations or present a public self that is slightly different from our private self in order to meet social expectations.

We do have to put on a bit of a front sometimes; a certain amount of fitting in is necessary, and we are expected to conceal our weaknesses, particularly with people we know less well. This doesn't mean we're a fraud or putting on an act.

Everyone sees different parts of us, depending on the capacity in which we know them. I'm a mother, a wife, a clinical psychologist, an author, a friend, a sister, a daughter. How I am at work is a more polished version of myself than how I am at home, with only my children and my husband getting a full view. With good friends I'm very open, but with new friends I filter what I say slightly more. My children's teachers see one side of me, and the running club I'm part of see something else. It's normal to modify yourself a bit to fit in with people. Just keep an eye on how much you're doing it, and keep hold of an inner measure of who you are, so you know yourself.

No one has all areas covered. Just because you can't keep on top of the school admin doesn't mean you're not a good CEO. You can be many different things, and the various parts of you can coexist together. You can feel disorganized and out of control at times and still be an excellent employee and a good son or daughter. You can be tired and short-tempered at times and still be a good partner or friend. You can put your daughter in the bath with her socks still on (like me!) and still be a good parent. Not feeling good or on top of everything at all times doesn't make you incompetent; it just means you're human.

I'm now nearing 40, an age that was defined as old when I was younger, and yet I don't feel terribly different from when I was 20. There's no great "ta-da!" moment when suddenly you realize you're an adult. My life is very different, but the change is so gradual, you hardly notice it. It creeps up on you instead of announcing itself. You soon realize that adults still feel vulnerable and insecure, but in time you also grow to understand that this is not a weakness but a strength.

Showing vulnerability is not something to fear but something to embrace. It's only by accepting all of yourself that you can become comfortable with who you are. Think about the people you feel closest to—do they share their insecurities and fears with you? When they do, what do you think of them?

To me, sharing life challenges and admitting that life can be tough sometimes are the characteristics that make us more relatable, more likable. Besides, everyone is wary of the person who seems to have everything sorted. They seem a bit intimidating, and it's hard to feel close to someone when they project an image of being strong and invulnerable. Throughout evolution our relationships have been hugely important to us because feeling connected and close to others makes life more meaningful. Don't hide away parts of yourself and create distance from the people who care about you.

You need to put together the many parts of you and see that they all have space to belong together. No one is awarded 10 out of 10 for every attribute; we all have areas we feel insecure about. You don't have to be a set way to be accepted by others; it's incredibly freeing when you truly believe this. We need to recognize that our idiosyncrasies and flaws make us alive and human. Sometimes our imperfections are the elements that give us our strengths.

If you open up to others, you have a chance to see a different view. We're all winging it, and accepting this can be scary in itself. Many of us would prefer to believe that there are grown-ups in control, especially when it comes to running the country, hospitals, or law courts!