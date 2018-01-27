Why I'm Solo Traveling For 365 Days Straight

The happiest and most successful people in the world make choices that align with their values. We have to meet ourselves where we are, not where we think we should be. I’ve been working on this dream for several years. Being able to live and work overseas for an entire year isn’t something that just happens. Each choice I’ve made has catered to my big-picture goal. I’ve been consciously planning, saving, researching, and preparing to make the dream a reality for several years.

So often we feel off track or behind, especially when we see others who are living their dreams, but we don’t take into account all of the behind-the-scenes work that has gotten them to that point. Just keep focusing on your dream and make sure your choices align with your values. When the time is right to go for it, you will know, and until then, keep trusting and enjoy the journey.

