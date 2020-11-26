A clogged filter can slow down your machine and cause it to smell. To check on yours, slide out the bottom rack of your dishwasher and look under its lower spray arm for a circular knob. That's your filter! Unscrew, remove, and carry to the sink to scrub out any debris or food chunks with hot, soapy water.

"If it's really blocked and hasn't been cleaned in a while, you can dip an old toothbrush in hot soapy water and use that to scrub it," Becky Rapinchuk, a cleaning expert and author of Clean Mama's Guide to a Healthy Home, previously told mbg. While you're down there, make sure that no food is blocking the dishwasher's spray arms either.

If you're having trouble finding your dishwasher's filter, it might be in another spot. Googling the model, which can usually be found on a sticker on the inside of the machine, should tell you where the filter is and give you some more tailored insights on how to clean it out.