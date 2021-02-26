11 Easy Tweaks That'll Instantly Elevate The Energy Of Your Home

The 3 Most Important Rooms In Feng Shui & 11 Ways To Maintain Them
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
There's no question that our environment deeply affects our overall well-being. Feng shui offers guidance on how we can design our homes to promote positivity.
In feng shui, there are three rooms in particular that you'll want to pay extra attention to. Here, interior designer and feng shui expert Gabrielle Santiago shares what those are and offers some quick ways to design them for health:
The bedroom:
The bedroom is where we go to rest and reset, and, not for nothing, we spend a third of our lives sleeping. This is the one room in your home dedicated to regaining energy. As such, stepping into it should feel like a "reset," Santiago explains to mbg. It also can influence the sense of intimacy and privacy in your home (something to consider if you and your partner have been fighting or if you are single and want to bring in a partner).
Tips for maintaining the bedroom:
1. Put your bed in the power position.
Place your bed in "power position" or "commanding position," aka facing the door and preferably secured against a solid wall. "When we can directly see what's coming in and out, it allows our mind to rest easier, and this encourages stability," Santiago notes.
2. Keep electronics out.
Electronics can affect our sleep and energy levels, as they encourage a sense of restlessness and constant stimulation, Santiago says. "If you absolutely cannot live with your phone charging away from your room," she adds, "be sure to charge it away from where you are sleeping," like on a dresser at the opposite side of the room as your bed.
3. Clear clutter under your bed and nightstands.
Clutter is a big no-no in feng shui, as it creates stagnant energy, "which also encourages a feeling of being stuck," Santiago explains, and "there is nothing worse than getting ready for a day of work when you feel stuck." She recommends keeping the space underneath your bed and nightstand clear to encourage a better flow of energy. That being said, that might not be possible for people who live in smaller spaces and need the storage space. If that's you, reserve your under-bed area for soft items like clothes and spare linens, to keep the energy light.
4. No family pictures in the bedroom (unless they're of you and your partner).
This one might sound a little out-there, but Santiago explains that the bedroom is a very intimate space in feng shui. That means your wall space should be reserved only for you, or you and a partner. "When we have pictures of other people in our bedroom it signifies that they are in there with you," she says. "This can actually cause issues in your relationship, putting a wedge between you and your partner."
The entryway and front door:
The front door and entryway to your home is all about new opportunities and is also considered the "mouth" of the home, essentially feeding and nourishing the rest of your space, Santiago says. "Everything that is happening here is encouraging the rest of your home and setting the overall tone of your space," she says, adding, "This space should feel clutter-free, bright, and inviting."
Tips for maintaining the entryway:
1. Be sure you are using your front door.
To encourage more opportunities in your life, be sure you're actually using your front door (rather than a garage or side door, for example). Santiago says you can also encourage guests to use the front door, as well as mindfully open it at least once a day. "This will help circulate new energy and potentially open your home, and you, to new adventures and opportunities," she notes, adding that you can also paint your door a different color than your house so it pops, and keep it well-maintained "to really invite people to use it."
2. Keep the entry clean and clutter-free.
Similar to the bedroom, the entryway is another area to keep from getting cluttered (though there's not really a bad space to keep clutter-free). "Sweeping is an amazing way to stir up stagnant energy and I highly recommend sweeping your entry while setting an intention," Santiago suggests.
3. Consider energetics.
Depending on whether you live on a busy or slow street, the energy coming through your front door can be very rushed or very slow. So, Santiago says you'll want to identify whether your front door is yang (busy) or yin (calm) and then, accessorize the opposite.
You can slow busy energy coming in with something like a runner, rug, or carpet. "Preferably one with a pattern," she adds. And if your front door is off a slow street, try using a crystal chandelier to speed up the flow of chi.
The kitchen:
And finally, we have the kitchen, where we nourish ourselves and create nearly every day. "The kitchen is considered to be the heart of the home and just like our bodies, if our heart isn't healthy, other issues will begin to occur," Santiago explains.
Tips for maintaining the kitchen:
1. Use mirrors to put your stove in the power position.
Just like your bed, the stove can also be in a common position, which provides a sense of security by giving you a whole view of the kitchen. "If your stove cannot be placed in the command position," she says, "consider using a mirror to make this adjustment," such as to the side of the stove facing the entrance.
"This way, when you're cooking, you are still able to have a sense of command because you can see who is entering your space, even with your back turned."
2. Store your knives out of sight.
Knives can be unsettling and aggressive-looking, so Santiago recommends putting them away. "Given their sharp cutting edge, they can cause people to feel a slight discomfort when they are in plain sight," she notes, so try keeping them away or organizing them somewhere other than your counter. "This will aid in a more peaceful tone of the energy in the kitchen."
3. Bring in natural lighting when possible.
Lighting is very important to the overall vibe of a room, and in the kitchen, you'll want it to be as natural as possible, according to Santiago. "Sunlight encourages serotonin, which makes the kitchen a perfect place to start your day if it's bright and airy," she notes. And if your kitchen doesn't get much natural light, you can add features like pendants, chandeliers, and even can lighting, to encourage that feeling. "Just be sure you use a warm temperature bulb to replicate that natural sunny feeling," she adds.
4. If something is broken, fix it!
And lastly, don't wait on those things that need to be fixed around the kitchen. Is there a cabinet hinge that's coming loose or a stovetop burner that's been acting up? "Broken and neglected things that need to be fixed resemble broken and neglected energy in your home and life," Santiago explains. "Make this a top priority."
You don't need to be a feng shui expert to reap the benefits of these simple design tweaks. Between our bedroom, the kitchen, and the entryway, a little goes a long way, and you'll be amazed by what a good sweep and commanding position can do for the overall feel of your home.
