mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

This Is The Best Decluttering Advice Of 2017

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
This Is The Best Decluttering Advice Of 2017

Photo by Mental Art + Design

December 29, 2017

This year, decluttering continued to be a buzzword as people chased simpler lives less encumbered with excess. On mbg, we've featured the advice of dozens of professional organizers to help make the process as painless and productive as possible.

Though varied, their suggestions all speak to the idea that decluttering is an act of introspection. It requires you to nail down your values, visualize the future you want, and let go of anything that doesn't belong in it. It's a heavy task, and it can become daunting. To ease overwhelm, the pros often recommend dividing your home into sections, taking things one item at a time, and making a little party out of it by throwing on a playlist, lighting a candle, or diffusing oils as you go. And as the state of our environment continued to become more dire, many of them touched on the importance disposing of your clutter responsibly: taking those few extra moments to find a new home for it instead of sending it off to landfill.

While all of their advice rang true, the most memorable tip of 2017 didn't come from a professional organizer or decluttering master. It came from a former hoarder.

In a piece on her yearlong pursuit of simplicity, author and serial maximalist Eve O. Schaub perfectly encapsulated why decluttering can be such a pain, writing, "A mess is something we know what to do with. If your kitchen is a mess, you can go put things away and clean it up, or get someone else to come in and do it for you. But clutter? No one can clean your clutter for you. Clutter doesn't have a place to go yet—it's objects in limbo that are the result of deferred decisions... For me, clutter is about a fear of forgetting, of losing myself."

In order to face these decisions head-on and confront her clutter, she did something kind of revolutionary: She cut herself some slack.

"I made a deal with myself: I promised to forgive myself for the inevitable 'mistakes' that were bound to crop up. I tried to remember that, in life, it's rare to make decisions that are clearly 'right' or 'wrong' and to remind myself that there won't be anyone waiting around with a red pencil to give me a letter grade on how I did at the end."

Approaching decluttering from this place is to give yourself permission to make mistakes, keeping in mind that the consequences probably won't be that bad—parting ways with a few too many magazines or phone chargers. And what a privilege it is to make these kinds of mistakes in the first place.

Check out some more of our all-time favorite decluttering advice here.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/2017-decluttering-advice

Your article and new folder have been saved!