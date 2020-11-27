Having intentionally pared down my kitchen to the absolute essentials has led to an unexpected sense of creativity as I determine how best to multi-purpose items through a lens of resourcefulness.

For example, while living tiny, I reduced my collection of 8 nesting metal bowls down to just a single one (the 4 qt size has proven most versatile), which has created lasting benefits. I’ve enhanced my skills as a cook, maintained a calmer cooking environment, and freed up mental space now that I no longer need to select the proper size for a bowl. It’s amazing to see the power in small, conscious decisions.

Same goes for a quality chef’s knife and cutting board which, if carefully maintained, can take on any task that a gadget might do. I’d venture to say that resourcefulness is a quality we could all use more of this year as we learn to value what we have. After all, the notion of home and material possessions has taken on a new definition in 2020. We are all learning to treat our items lovingly, repair them, and as a last resort, replace them with a gently used version. Circularity should be central to our way of thinking.

With this mindset, I invite you to consider a humble kitchen item—the rimmed baking sheet or sheet pan—with a wider lens. And be sure you see and use it daily, not letting it collect dust as so many extraneous kitchen items tend to do when they’re out of sight.

Here are some out-of-the box ideas for how to multi-purpose your pan – from the oven to the stovetop to the freezer and even right to your dining table!