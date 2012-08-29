A Quick & Easy Natural Deodorant Recipe

I'm the type of girl who loves to find a solid natural DIY solution for some of the most common products we tend to rely on. And today is no different, because today I'm tackling B.O and teaching you how to make natural deo...dorant. That was me rhyming....did it work?

I digress. Back to body odor.

While many people are okay with using store-bought antiperspirants there are some of us who just don't want to infuse our armpits with cancer causing aluminum and other harmful chemicals.

And even though there are a few natural options, they can be a little tricky to find depending on where you live. And on top of that sometimes they just don't work that well. That is why I have decided to give up on store-bought deodorant once and for all and make my own.

Not only is it easy, but it's cheaper, and it's waaaay better for you.

So how does one make one's own deodorant? Well keep on reading!

The Easiest Natural Deodorant Recipe

Because some of us don't have all day to sit around experimenting with different recipes, this one should not only save you time and money, but it should also help you sweat less.

Oh yes, that was a unexpected and happy side effect I discovered after using this for a few months. To make this bad boy all you have to do is gather up: