8 Reasons Why We Use Ujjayi Breath in Yoga
In Hatha Yoga, we use a form of pranayama (the yogic science of breath) called Ujjayi. This particular style of breathing is said to enhance and empower a Hatha Yoga practice, with an English translation meaning “to become victorious” or “to gain mastery.”
If you've never heard of it—here's a little how-to and some background.
How to practice Ujjayi breathing
To create the Ujjayi breath, one must constrict the back of the throat, similar to the constriction made when speaking in a whisper. In other words, it's an audible breath, and it's often compared to the sound of the ocean. Although there is a constriction of the throat, the Ujjayi breath flows in and out through the nostrils, with the lips remaining gently closed.
Some yogis argue that Ujjayi. should not be practiced in asana (physical postures), and prefer a normal breath. Consequently, some yogis believe the Ujjayi comes naturally when the postures are deeply understood, and shouldn’t be focused on until such mastery of asana is attained. Yet, in a Vinyasa style of yoga, the Ujjayi is emphasized as a way to link the breath with the movement, as Vinyasa yoga is based on breath-synchronized poses.
If you're still confused about why anyone would implement Ujjayi breathing into their practice, here are some of the potential benefits:
- Improved concentration in the physical practice. Becoming absorbed in Ujjayi allows the practitioner to remain in poses for longer periods of time.
- Instills endurance that enhances a flowing practice by lending a meditative quality that maintains the rhythm of the class.
- It diminishes distractions and allows the practitioner to remain self aware and grounded in the practice.
- Ujjayi breath regulates heating of the body. The friction of the air passing through the lungs and throat generates internal body heat. It is similar to a massage for the internal organs; as the core becomes warm from the inside, the body becomes prepared for the asana practice. This heat makes stretching safer while the inner organs can be cleansed of any toxins that have accumulated.
- A focused Ujjayi breath can release tension and tight areas of the body.
- Additional benefits of Ujjayi pranayama include diminished pain from headaches, relief of sinus pressure, decrease in phlegm, and strengthening of the nervous and digestive systems.
- Ujjayi tells us when we need to surrender into a resting posture, as the breath should remain as even and smooth in the postures as when we rest. It allows us to practice honesty in our practice, taking a step back to let go of our ego.
- Ujjayi allows us to practice full deep breaths during the challenges of a physical practice. Therefore, we can stay just as equanimous when faced with the challenges of our daily lives.
When listened to, your breath can be your true teacher, guiding you in a myriad of ways. The ancient yogis realized the intimate connection between the breath and the mind. Hopefully, this makes sense, and you will consider this pranayama in your practice. To better understand and incorporate Ujjayi breathing into your yoga practice, consult an experienced teacher near you.
