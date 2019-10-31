mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

8 Reasons Why We Use Ujjayi Breath in Yoga

Lisa Mitchell
Registered Yoga Teacher By Lisa Mitchell
Registered Yoga Teacher
Lisa Mitchell is an ERYT-500 Yoga-Alliance-certified instructor. She owns a hot yoga studio in Pennsylvania where she teaches 200-hour teacher trainings and helps children with autism practice yoga.

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

Last updated on October 31, 2019

In Hatha Yoga, we use a form of pranayama (the yogic science of breath) called Ujjayi. This particular style of breathing is said to enhance and empower a Hatha Yoga practice, with an English translation meaning “to become victorious” or “to gain mastery.”

If you've never heard of it—here's a little how-to and some background.

How to practice Ujjayi breathing

To create the Ujjayi breath, one must constrict the back of the throat, similar to the constriction made when speaking in a whisper. In other words, it's an audible breath, and it's often compared to the sound of the ocean. Although there is a constriction of the throat, the Ujjayi breath flows in and out through the nostrils, with the lips remaining gently closed.

Some yogis argue that Ujjayi. should not be practiced in asana (physical postures), and prefer a normal breath. Consequently, some yogis believe the Ujjayi comes naturally when the postures are deeply understood, and shouldn’t be focused on until such mastery of asana is attained. Yet, in a Vinyasa style of yoga, the Ujjayi is emphasized as a way to link the breath with the movement, as Vinyasa yoga is based on breath-synchronized poses.

If you're still confused about why anyone would implement Ujjayi breathing into their practice, here are some of the potential benefits:

Benefits of the Ujjayi Breath
  • Improved concentration in the physical practice. Becoming absorbed in Ujjayi allows the practitioner to remain in poses for longer periods of time.
  • Instills endurance that enhances a flowing practice by lending a meditative quality that maintains the rhythm of the class.
  • It diminishes distractions and allows the practitioner to remain self aware and grounded in the practice.
  • Ujjayi breath regulates heating of the body. The friction of the air passing through the lungs and throat generates internal body heat. It is similar to a massage for the internal organs; as the core becomes warm from the inside, the body becomes prepared for the asana practice. This heat makes stretching safer while the inner organs can be cleansed of any toxins that have accumulated.
  • A focused Ujjayi breath can release tension and tight areas of the body.
  • Additional benefits of Ujjayi pranayama include diminished pain from headaches, relief of sinus pressure, decrease in phlegm, and strengthening of the nervous and digestive systems.
  • Ujjayi tells us when we need to surrender into a resting posture, as the breath should remain as even and smooth in the postures as when we rest. It allows us to practice honesty in our practice, taking a step back to let go of our ego.
  • Ujjayi allows us to practice full deep breaths during the challenges of a physical practice. Therefore, we can stay just as equanimous when faced with the challenges of our daily lives.

When listened to, your breath can be your true teacher, guiding you in a myriad of ways. The ancient yogis realized the intimate connection between the breath and the mind. Hopefully, this makes sense, and you will consider this pranayama in your practice. To better understand and incorporate Ujjayi breathing into your yoga practice, consult an experienced teacher near you.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lisa Mitchell
Lisa Mitchell Registered Yoga Teacher
Lisa Mitchell is an ERYT-500 Yoga-Alliance-certified instructor. Mitchell owns the hot vinyasa yoga studio, Dana Hot Yoga, where she also directs 200-hour yoga teacher trainings....

More On This Topic

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-5823/8-Reasons-Why-We-Use-Ujjayi-Breath-in-Yoga.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!