How Buying A Yoni Egg Changed My Life

I left the meditation feeling so inspired that I was almost baffled. How could I have spent all of this time not meditating on my womb space—the seat of my soul, the source of my sweetness, my surrender, my shakti?! Our personal and collective power comes from the divine feminine. It is the primal and creative energy of shakti, the rising of kundalini, the root of life and portal into human existence. This is the place. It is the space that has always been there and the place we all come from.

Somewhere in the depths of my own bafflement, I almost convinced myself that nothing momentous had happened at all—that the meditation was nice but that I hadn't felt anything else. It was as if I wasn't entirely aware that I had reactivated the power of my own divinity—as if this shift was so grand that I was unable to fully acknowledge the new place I found myself.

I returned home in a glow, stopping frequently to write down my reflections. A shift was happening. Maybe the shift is always happening, and our awareness allows us the ability to see it. It is all part of the meditation of observing—the sweet balance between staying grounded and embracing growth.

I will now share with you my reflection. When I put these words to paper, I thought I was the one writing them. I thought this was my message to other women, but as I come back to it, I am confronted with the fact that this is actually a letter to myself, a homecoming letter of sorts. In fact, let's call it a love letter—from yoni to soul.

What I really need to say to you is:

Welcome back.

How does it feel to live inside your own womb?

How does it feel to come home?

The place where you are greeted by the Goddess.

She is fierce and gentle.

She is safe.

She is here; she is whole.

She is you.

How does it feel to be surrounded by your own magic?

To be held in your own grace?

You have done it.

You have awakened to the dream.

Welcome to exactly where you need to be.

It is not so unfamiliar here.

You have felt this before.

Do you remember the precise moment

When you realized you'd lost yourself?

What about the moment when you kissed the Divine—

And came back again?

Welcome back, my love.