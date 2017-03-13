The Ultimate Green Cleaning Routine (That Takes Less Than 30 Minutes)

1. A DIY all-purpose kitchen cleaner: Combine 1 cup water, ½ cup rubbing alcohol, ½ teaspoon dish soap, and 10 drops of thyme essential oil. The dish soap lifts dirt and bacteria while the rubbing alcohol and thyme disinfect the surface. This cleaner is safe for virtually all surfaces.

2. A grease and grime pretreat scrub: Mix equal parts dish soap and baking soda. This will help you tackle greasy spots on the cooktop, backsplash and overhead exhaust.

3. A shining scrub: Mix equal parts white vinegar and water. This will help you keep stainless-steel appliances shiny.