8 Daily Practices Designed To Invite More Cash: A Holistic Money Expert Explains

In my early 20s, I became slightly obsessed with my weight. I was a competitive athlete who avoided emotional processing with a good sweaty cardio workout. Putting my career first and my feelings last wasn't hard to do when I had carbs and cardio to keep me busy. The philosophy did, however, start to lose its effectiveness as I approached my 30s. Don't get me wrong, I loved my workouts and my sport but I will confess I was worried that if I slowed down my fitness regime, the pounds would pack on. My 20s were spent too heavily focused and attached to my physical weight.

Let's face it: Who hasn't gone through a similar experience at some point in their life? My point is that it really has nothing to do with the weight; it's what’s behind the weight. I discovered that the excess heaviness I was carrying wasn't even physical—it was emotional fat. Lying deep inside my soul was a craving to feel light, free, and true.

Physical body aside, one of my mentors once taught me that waste is weight. Consider for a moment that the feeling of heaviness within the body as waste. Any waste within the body that doesn't serve us or do us good will weigh us down in life. This energetic heaviness includes physical, emotional, and psychic weight. This was a big mouthful for me to swallow at first so I took baby steps and started by cleaning up my diet.