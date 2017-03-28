Do These Daily: The 3 Most Meditative Yoga Poses

Yin yoga is an excellent way to lengthen the muscles and allow the body to slow down. A perfect practice for beginners who may be intimidated by quick flows and balance poses, a steady yin practice is also crucial for the more advanced yogi.

Why? What may be known as a slower, more restorative style of yoga, yin yoga offers so much more than making you more flexible. Yin yoga allows yogis of all levels to soften in all areas, including the body and mind.

Slowing down and not forcing yourself into a pose can allow you to create more space and go deeper within the breath and body. Sometimes we feel the need to push ourselves so far into a pose, practice, lifestyle, job, or situation that it can cause rigidness or roughness in our emotional state. This can be directly related to our physical state, causing tension in the body.

When we slow down to observe and see the process of each pose, our body sends a signal to release. We can feel the release or softness as an invitation to move farther and develop a conversation with our own body. This intelligence or conversation can transcend into our daily life as well, being observant, mindful, non-forcing, and waiting for natural progression. Yin yoga is a great practice to invite nourishment, growth, and balance into our lives.

Here are three simple yin yoga postures to encourage your body and mind to soften: