5 Reasons To Try An Infrared Sauna This Winter (A Naturopathic Doctor Explains)

There are numerous wives' tales when it comes to winter health, but science over the years has clearly demonstrated that constant exposure to indoor air can be unhealthy. In fact, according to the EPA, our indoor environment is two to five times more toxic than our outdoor environment! Whether it's increased exposure to chemical products in your home or workplace or constant exposure to germs, remaining inside all winter long does have a negative effect of your health and well-being.

So how can you keep yourself healthier this winter? In addition to eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise and plenty of sleep—you can enjoy regular trips to an infrared sauna.