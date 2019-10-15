mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Wellness Trends
|
Medically Reviewed

The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Lindsay Cohn
mbg Contributor By Lindsay Cohn
mbg Contributor
Lindsay Cohn is a freelance writer based in New York City. Her writing focuses on wellness, beauty, travel and design and has been featured in USA Today, Martha Stewart, Domino and several other publications.
Molly Maloof, M.D.
Medical review by Molly Maloof, M.D.

Photo by Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on October 15, 2019

Sure, you’re familiar with the myriad benefits of turmeric, lavender, and cannabis. But what about milk thistle (Silybum marianum)? While lesser known than some other herbal remedies, it's certainly not a newcomer. In fact, quite the opposite is true. It's been used for over 2,000 years—most commonly to remedy liver disorders. One of the most researched medical herbs, its healing properties were first documented by Greek physician and botanist Dioscorides in A.D. 40.

Milk thistle is indigenous to the Mediterranean and is a member of the Asteraceae plant family (along with sunflowers and daisies). It's known for its violet thistle-like flowers and glossy green, white-veined leaves. The seeds and leaves are used to create a variety of forms, including extracts, pills, powders, tinctures, and teas. Its active ingredient, silymarin, is a flavonoid with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This nutrient-rich herb possesses many magical powers when it comes to health and wellness.

1. Supports liver function

Unhealthy diet, alcohol, pollution, toxins, and stress can take a toll on our liver function. Studies show that milk thistle not only protects but actually helps repair toxin-induced liver damage. Not surprisingly, it's commonly used to prevent and treat the symptoms of hangovers. When you drink, the alcohol in your body is broken down in the liver by an enzyme called alcoholdehydrogenase (ADH), which transforms it into a toxic compound called acetaldehyde, and studies have shown that the antioxidants in milk thistle can inhibit this process. While it is by no means a definitive “cure” for hangovers, it anecdotally has been shown to alleviate some of those wretched symptoms when taken before and after nights out. Hum Wing Man contains a cocktail of high-potency milk thistle extract, dandelion root extract, and artichoke leaf flushes toxins and promotes liver detoxification.

Article continues below

2. Boosts skin health

Milk thistle is a mega-multitasker when it comes to your complexion (no matter your age or skin type). Its antioxidant abilities protect against free-radical damage, which can cause premature skin aging. Both its detoxifying and inflammatory properties make it particularly beneficial for those with acne, rosacea, psoriasis, and eczema. This milk thistle extract lends its skin-purifying, pore-purging properties to Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil ($80).

3. Slows the aging process

When applied topically or ingested, its antioxidant benefits (comparable to vitamin C and E) protect against free-radical damage. Compounded with its abilities to flush the body of toxins, it can actually help slow the aging process and maintain healthy, youthful skin (think fewer dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles), eyes, joints, and muscles.

Article continues below

4. Endocrine and gastrointestinal support

Milk thistle's detoxifying abilities extend beyond the liver. It helps support the endocrine and gastrointestinal systems by flushing the body of waste. It's also shown to help prevent gallstones and kidney stones and has been touted for centuries for its ability to soothe digestive issues. Stomachache? Brew a cup of Alvita Milk Thistle Herbal Tea ($5.43).

5. Protects against cancer and disease

Research from the University of Minnesota found "strong preclinical evidence for silymarin's hepatoprotective and anticarcinogenic effects." Here's how it works: Silymarin protects against depletion of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that helps fight oxidative stress, which can lead to skin, breast, prostate and cervical cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Article continues below

6. Promotes heart health

Milk thistle extract offers cardioprotective properties. For starters, it reduces inflammation, which is one of the leading causes of heart disease, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. And a 2008 study found that silymarin is capable of reducing LDL ("bad" cholesterol) levels associated with high-fat diets.

Overall, this herb is nothing short of magical when it comes to its health and beauty benefits. The next time you’re in need of an herbal remedy (or maybe you’re looking for anything that could possibly relieve a pounding hangover headache), you might want to add milk thistle to your herbal arsenal.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lindsay Cohn
Lindsay Cohn mbg Contributor
Lindsay Cohn is a freelance writer, wellness-enthusiast and yogi based in New York City. She studied creative writing at The University of Miami and most frequently writes about...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28676/the-anticipatory-hangover-cure-6-other-beauty-benefits-of-milk-thistle.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!