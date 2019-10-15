The Anticipatory Hangover Cure + 6 Other Beauty Benefits Of Milk Thistle

Sure, you’re familiar with the myriad benefits of turmeric, lavender, and cannabis. But what about milk thistle (Silybum marianum)? While lesser known than some other herbal remedies, it's certainly not a newcomer. In fact, quite the opposite is true. It's been used for over 2,000 years—most commonly to remedy liver disorders. One of the most researched medical herbs, its healing properties were first documented by Greek physician and botanist Dioscorides in A.D. 40.

Milk thistle is indigenous to the Mediterranean and is a member of the Asteraceae plant family (along with sunflowers and daisies). It's known for its violet thistle-like flowers and glossy green, white-veined leaves. The seeds and leaves are used to create a variety of forms, including extracts, pills, powders, tinctures, and teas. Its active ingredient, silymarin, is a flavonoid with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. This nutrient-rich herb possesses many magical powers when it comes to health and wellness.