The Surprising Way Exercise Helps With Acne: Dermatologists Explain

In your quest for clear skin, your main goal should be reducing inflammation. "Like for any inflammatory disorder, to improve it, you want to be the least inflamed person you can be," says integrative dermatologist Cybele Fishman. "Exercise of all types decreases stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, and increase endorphins, which improve mood and reduce perception of pain."

Fishman stresses that finding a form of exercise you love is crucial, not only because loving your workout further boosts your mood but because you'll actually stick with it.

"In Ayurveda, different doshas require different types of exercise to balance the body," she adds. "For someone like me who is vata-dominant, a strong, grounding Vinyasa yoga practice keeps me from going to the dark side. For someone who is kapha-dominant, he or she may benefit from a strong cardio workout like running. But remember, the point is to move your body to be less inflamed."