How These 8 Yogis Exercise When They're Not Doing Yoga

"When I'm not doing yoga, I love to take barre classes at my Pure Barre studio in Beverly Hills. These classes are fun for my body and mind because they are challenging but fused with awesome, high-energy music and motivating teachers that help me push myself in a new way and get me out of my head.

I also love to hike. My husband and I often travel to new places where we can immerse ourselves in nature and spend several hours a day hiking. In fact, we just came back from a two-week trip to Patagonia!

When I'm in a crunch for time or in the mood to really sweat and move some energy or anxiety, I love to go to the gym. I put on some awesome music and go nuts with about 45 minutes of cardio, then abs and some barre work and light weights. You'll even catch me dancing and moving all of my limbs on the elliptical and the treadmill." —Kelsey Patel, yoga instructor