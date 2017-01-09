How To Use Yoga To Detox Your Gut

There's not one tried-and-true yoga style that works for everyone, so when practicing yoga for a healthier gut, keep a few things in mind.

"I like to look at yoga from an Ayurvedic perspective, as it is one of the key Ayurvedic modalities," says Lee. "Gentle Hatha yoga is wonderful for digestion, but depending upon what type of yoga you do, it's always best to take it at your own speed and not overly exert yourself which can lead to injuries if not practiced correctly. If you’re competitive in yoga this can lead to anxiety which is not great for gut health. In my class I like to encourage people by staying 'yoga is not about perfection and it's not a competition, just do what you can and enjoy yourself and allow yourself to let go."

She adds that Vatas can balance their dosha by practicing yoga poses that add the qualities of warmth, stability, grounding and focus, while Pittas should go for a slower, cooling practice that encourages compassion and acceptance. For Kaphas, she suggests a light yoga practice that creates space, stimulation, warmth, and buoyancy.