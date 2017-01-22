Are You In Sleep Debt? Here Are The Best Ways To Recover

Do you think you're getting enough sleep? Are you tired in the middle of the day? Perhaps you stayed up late to get your homework done or worked after-hours at the office? No matter what the reason, without sufficient sleep you won't be able to function normally—especially if it's a regular occurrence.

Lack of sleep over an extended period could put you at risk for serious health problems like heart disease or stroke and can contribute to the symptoms of depression and dampen your immune response. There's no way around it, the repercussions of lack of sleep will have both physical and mental implications.