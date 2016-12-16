3 Easy Tips to Boost Your Collagen Intake

You may have heard about collagen as an ingredient in beauty creams but it's a protein naturally found almost everywhere in the body, from your muscles to your bones, tendons and skin. It helps to hold everything together, it’s what gives skin strength, elasticity "plumpness" and glow.

When you are young, you have an abundance of collagen in your body, which is why young children have such lovely shiny hair and smooth skin. It is referred to, as the cement which holds everything together. As you age, collagen production declines and weakening of the skin occurs.

The skin is made up of three layers, epidermis, dermis and hypodermis. The second layer of the skin (dermis) is where the protein collagen is found. Collagen molecules are bundled together throughout the dermis. As well as being good for your epidermis, it's also great for hair, joints, treating leaky gut, boosting metabolism, raising energy and strengthening nails and teeth.