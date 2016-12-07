mindbodygreen

Dismiss

This Persian Saffron + Yogurt Face Mask Will Get You Glowing

Shiva Rose
Founder of The Local Rose By Shiva Rose
Founder of The Local Rose
Shiva Rose is an actress, writer, activist, and blogger for her website The Local Rose. She has her bachelor’s in world arts from the University of California, Los Angeles, and lives near the Santa Monica mountains with her two daughters.

Photo by mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Since ancient times, certain ingredients have been known to help beautify women and their skin. One of my most favorite ingredients is the delicate strands of saffron. Since I was a child I have been in awe of this precious spice. I have seen how it can make a simple rice dish go from a staple to a culinary sensation.

The unusual flavor and beautiful golden red color comes from the crocus flower. It is said that it takes 4,500 crocus flowers to make up one ounce of saffron. Saffron has incredible healing properties that also are found in Ayurvedic traditions. It can remedy menstrual cramps and help men with fertility issues. Saffron can alleviate depression and stress and has been known to be an aphrodisiac. For the skin, using it topically can help with dryness, discoloration, dullness, and acne.

This mask truly leaves your skin illuminated and glowing. Using yogurt (rich in zinc and B vitamins), which is a natural lactic acid, and combining it with enzyme-rich honey will allow the saffron threads to really penetrate the skin. Honey is a natural humectant and will keep the skin supple and soft. Saffron can be found at all stores that specialize in Iranian items. It can also be found online here.

DIY Saffron Mask

Ingredients

  • ½ cup organic yogurt (I prefer goat or sheep)
  • 3 tablespoons raw honey
  • 1 tablespoon saffron threads (How to choose real saffron: The best-quality saffron is expensive but worth the cost. The truest brands are from Iran and also Spain. You can tell the quality by the potent and distinct scent.)

Preparation

  1. Simply mix the yogurt, honey, and saffron until it is a pale golden hue.
  2. Then brush onto the skin. Leave on for 15 to 20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.
  3. Another variation is to add a few drops of lemon, a pinch of sugar, and a few drops of coconut oil.
  4. Mix all of those with the above and let sit for 10 minutes before applying.
Shiva Rose
Shiva Rose
Shiva Rose is an actress, writer, activist, and blogger for her website The Local Rose. She has a...
Read More
More from the author:
Reclaim Your Beauty From The Inside Out With These DIY Beauty Tips & Rituals
Check out How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Join Shiva Rose on this skin care journey to tap into the power of Ayurveda to get your healthiest, most natural glow ever.
View the class
Shiva Rose
Shiva Rose
Shiva Rose is an actress, writer, activist, and blogger for her...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Ingredient Could Be One Of The Best Ways To Detox Your Skin & Body

Stephanie Eckelkamp
This Ingredient Could Be One Of The Best Ways To Detox Your Skin & Body
Off-the-Grid

This Simple (And Cheap) Hack Will Give Your Beauty Routine An Instant Eco-Upgrade

Danielle Copperman
This Simple (And Cheap) Hack Will Give Your Beauty Routine An Instant Eco-Upgrade
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-27907/this-persian-saffron-yogurt-face-mask-will-get-you-glowing.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!