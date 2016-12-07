This Persian Saffron + Yogurt Face Mask Will Get You Glowing

Since ancient times, certain ingredients have been known to help beautify women and their skin. One of my most favorite ingredients is the delicate strands of saffron. Since I was a child I have been in awe of this precious spice. I have seen how it can make a simple rice dish go from a staple to a culinary sensation.

The unusual flavor and beautiful golden red color comes from the crocus flower. It is said that it takes 4,500 crocus flowers to make up one ounce of saffron. Saffron has incredible healing properties that also are found in Ayurvedic traditions. It can remedy menstrual cramps and help men with fertility issues. Saffron can alleviate depression and stress and has been known to be an aphrodisiac. For the skin, using it topically can help with dryness, discoloration, dullness, and acne.

This mask truly leaves your skin illuminated and glowing. Using yogurt (rich in zinc and B vitamins), which is a natural lactic acid, and combining it with enzyme-rich honey will allow the saffron threads to really penetrate the skin. Honey is a natural humectant and will keep the skin supple and soft. Saffron can be found at all stores that specialize in Iranian items. It can also be found online here.