How To Give Your Closet The Ultimate Minimalist Makeover

The key idea of minimalism as a lifestyle philosophy is no different from that of minimalism as a style: remove what' nonessential or what isn't working to put a greater focus on what is left. Or, in other words, get rid of everything that doesn't make you happy or enrich your life to make space for stuff that does.

When it comes to minimalist living, there is no one way to do it. Why? Because being a minimalist in itself is not the goal; it's always only a means to an end. And that end is usually less stress and more happiness. Living simply is essentially just a technique that you use to improve your daily life, like yoga, healthy eating, meditation, or whatever else you do to stay happy and sane, and that's why you can pick and choose how and to what extent you want to incorporate aspects of minimalist living into your life. It's not about owning or doing as little as possible. It's about owning and doing the right things, things that add value to your life.