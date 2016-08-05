This Parsley Mask Will Change Your Skin. Period.

As the weather continues its merry dance, using a parsley mask is an excellent way to balance oil production and soothe and soften the skin. What's more, it's very easy to make at home. The naturally anti-inflammatory mix of the parsley, ACV, and yogurt works great as a skin brightener, and is high in vitamins and minerals. A sprig of parsley is much more than a decorative garnish. It contains an impressive amount of vitamin K—two tablespoons of parsley contains 153 percent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin K, renowned for its ability to regulate blood clotting, and hence great at diminishing dark under-eye circles.

Parsley is also worth getting to know for its antioxidant myristicin properties, which activate an enzyme that prevents free radical damage. Useless aside: the hallucinogenic effects of an overindulgence in nutmeg are due to myristicin! The activity of parsley's volatile oils qualifies it as "chemoprotective", and in particular, a food that can help neutralize particular types of carcinogens (like the benzopyrenes that are part of cigarette smoke and charcoal grill smoke).

The flavonoids in parsley, especially luteolin, have also been shown to function as antioxidants, and beta-carotene (another antioxidant) works in the fat-soluble areas of the body. Last but not least, parsley is a good source of folic acid, one of the most important B vitamins, and the pill-popping equivalent of your daily dose of meditation and yoga. Well, maybe one day!