mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

6 Yoga Poses To Ground Your Root Chakra

Julia Bartz, LMSW
RYT-certified yoga instructor By Julia Bartz, LMSW
RYT-certified yoga instructor
Julia Bartz is a clinical social worker, RYT-certified yoga instructor yoga instructor, and a Reiki II practitioner.

Image by Contributor / Contributor

Last updated on January 3, 2020

If one of the seven main chakras is blocked, it can result in both physical and spiritual ailments. The first chakra—the Muladhara, or the root chakra—is an especially important one, as it's the foundation of the entire system. If you experience unexplained pains in your body or feelings of disconnect and alienation from those around you, you may need to work on balancing this chakra. These yoga poses are meant to help get energy flowing in the Muladhara.

Apanasana

Photo by Julia Bartz

To come to knee-to-chest pose (apanasana), come to lie on your back. Stretch out your hands and feet, then pull your right knee into your chest. Feel your muladhara pressing against the ground.

Make small circles with your raised knee in one direction, then the other, and take five breaths. Switch legs and repeat.

Article continues below

Supported Malasana

Roll up to sitting, come up to standing in a forward fold (uttanasana), then slowly lower down into a squat (malasana). Place a block or blanket under your tailbone so you are supported.

Make sure that your shoulders are melting into your back and your neck remains long. Stay here for five full breaths.

Supported Malasana Twists

Place your right fingers or palm on the floor so that your right arm is pressing into your right thigh. Lift your left hand into the air. Gaze at your raised hand and pull your chest toward the sky, keeping your spine long. Stay there for five breaths. Switch to the other side and repeat.

Article continues below

Salabhasana

Come up into forward fold (uttanasana), then step back into downward-facing dog (adho mukha svanasana). Come forward into a plank and bring yourself all the way down to the floor.

Lift one foot at a time and move it back an inch or two to lengthen your lower back. Then bring your head, arms, and legs up into the air, coming into locust pose (salabhasana). Hold for three full breaths, and release.

Come up again into either another locust pose or a bow pose (dhanurasana), and hold on to your ankles. Hold for three breaths and release.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Roll over onto your back. Bring your feet close enough so that you can touch the backs of your ankles. On an inhale, lift your pelvis, clasp your hands, and roll your shoulders underneath you into a bridge pose (setu bandha sarvangasana).

Stay up for five breaths, then come down, one vertebrae at a time. Come up a second time with a block or blanket underneath your sacrum for a grounded, restorative version.

Article continues below

Janu Sirsasana

Roll over onto your back and come up to sitting (on padding if necessary). Stretch out both legs in front of you, then take your right foot and press it into your inner left thigh.

Square yourself toward your right leg (this is actually a twist!), raise your arms to the sky, then come down into a forward fold (janu sirsasana).

Come only as far down as you can with a straight spine. Stay there for five breaths, then turn and repeat over your right leg.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Julia Bartz, LMSW
Julia Bartz, LMSW RYT-certified yoga instructor
Julia Bartz is a clinical social worker, RYT-certified yoga instructor yoga instructor, and a Reiki II practitioner. She received her master’s degree from Hunter College’s Silberman...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25826/6-yoga-poses-to-ground-your-root-chakra.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!