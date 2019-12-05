If you only have three minutes in the morning to dedicate to your yoga practice, this simple exercise is the one I recommend most to eliminate brain fog and fatigue—two of the most common symptoms of thyroid disorders and hormone imbalances.

The movement of cat-cow, known as spinal flexion, increases the circulation of the spinal fluid. This contributes to greater mental clarity, according to Kundalini yoga, because all 26 vertebrae receive stimulation and all the body's energy centers get a wake-up call.